The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 21, 1944:
A Christmas program was presented Friday evening by the Adobe Park school children. The children all took part, speaking pieces and singing jolly time songs. Mrs. Jim Burris, the teacher, coached the children and is to be complimented on the fine program presented.
Santa Claus appeared on the scene following the program and distributed the treats to the children. The treats were furnished by the Farmer’s Union; the proceeds were garnered from the last Farmer’s Union pie social and dance given at the school.
