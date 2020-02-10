The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 10, 1945:
Walton Fuller, 3-year-old son of Dr. and Mrs. Francis Fuller, disappeared from the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Maude Willoboughby, at Howard at 2:30 o’clock Friday afternoon and was not found until 7 o’clock.
The alarm was spread and a large crowd of Howard residents started searching for him. Courtesy Patrolman Carl Dowell was called and joined in the search.
The boy’s grandfather, Joe Fuller, was in the group who found the child about a mile from his home. His pet dog was with him.
