The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1970:
Tomorrow will be doctor appreciation day at the Salida Hospital, according to word received from the Salida Hospital Auxiliary.
This being National Hospital Week, the local Hospital Auxiliary, Candy Stripers and hospital personnel have gone all out to celebrate. There have been open-house tours as well as the Candy Stripers pink tag sale.
Friday is the day for the auxiliary to show their appreciation for all the staff of the hospital as well as the doctors do for everyone in the community. Each doctor will be presented a boutonniere and flowers will be placed at the nurses stations. The entire staff is invited to partake of doughnuts with their coffee Friday morning also.
