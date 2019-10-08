The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 12, 1944:
PARIS, Oct. 11 (UP) — Supreme Headquarters — General Dwight D. Eisenhower said today at a press conference attended by 100 newspapermen that he had complete confidence in the home front and the fighting front to see this nation through to final victory, but that while victory is certain there is a hard job ahead.
So long as the people on the home front are willing to see the war to victory, the general said, the soldiers sailors and airmen will do everything possible. He emphasized that the fighting would be tougher under the coercive methods of the Nazis in compelling their armies to resist with greater desperation than ever.
