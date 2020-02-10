The Mountain Mail, Feb. 9, 1970:
Sidney Charles Glovan has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps 120-day-delay enlistment program. He has selected July 31, 1970, as his date for reporting for active duty. On that date he will be flown to the Marine Corps Recruitment Depot in San Diego, California, where he will undergo eight weeks of Basic Training.
After Basic, he reports to Camp Pendleton, California, where he will receive four weeks of intensive individual combat and advanced weapons instruction.
Sidney enlisted for a period of three years under the new Marine Corps three- or four-year enlistment program.
