The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1969:
Come spring, Salida parks will have playground equipment designed to make them more usable. That is the word from Colorado State Reformatory and the Rotary, Sertoma and Lions Clubs of Salida.
The three civic clubs joined hands nearly a year ago to put together funds for the purchase of materials of which to construct playground equipment for the parks. Arrangements had been made with CSR Jaycee Chapter to handle designing and construction of the equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.