The Salida Daily Mail, July 12, 1944: Newsweek picked the editor of The Salida Daily Mail as one of the three editors in Colorado to give the trend in politics in the state. Three editors were picked from each state in the union and on their opinions Newsweek is basing its report on the political trend in the various states from now until election day. Wilbur Foshay of the Salida Chamber of Commerce wanted us to tell him how the selection of editors was made.
We did not know. His curiosity was aroused and he wrote to Newsweek. He received a reply which explained the plan of selecting the panel, and Mr. Foshay was able to pass on the information to us. The letter appears elsewhere in this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.