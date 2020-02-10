The Mountain Mail, Feb. 10, 1995:
Salida bicycle guru Don McClung is featured in a story in the March issue of Bike Magazine.
McClung, who has raced two-wheelers most of his life (including motorcycle and bicycle road races), was recognized in the article primarily for his mountain biking successes and continuing prowess on the trails.
According to Bike Magazine writer Dave Rich: “No helmet, no shock, on a bicycle he built himself in the last days of the Reagan era with parts scavenged from stone age cycles, and he still drops you. That’s what riding with Don McClung is like.”
