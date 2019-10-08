The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1969:
At the regular Board of Directors meeting held on Oct. 9, 1969, the Directors of the First National Bank of Salida approved extended banking hours on Fridays, starting Oct. 31, 1969. They also approved closing of the bank on Saturdays.
It is felt that the extended Friday hours, until 6:00 p.m., would allow the majority of the area residents, that are paid on Friday, to make their deposits or cash their checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.