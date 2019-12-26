The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1994:
The Lake County Ice rink located at the corner of 6th and Leiter streets is open for public skating. The ice rink warming hut will be open seven days a week for skate rentals and concession sales.
Fees are 75 cents for Lake County residents and $1.50 for adults. Nonresident fees are $1.50 for youth and $3 for adults.
Season passes cost $25 for youth and $35 for adults. Reduced admission punch tickets are also available.
The rink will have a “no hockey” restriction 3:30-5 p.m. weekdays and 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, The west half of the rink will be open for pickup hockey games at all other times.
