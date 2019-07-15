The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1969: Only when he looked out the window of the jet and saw his mother, father and brother under the lights of Stapleton International did Tom Naccarato “know I was coming home.”
That was early Friday morning and it was the high point for Spec/4 Thomas Naccarato, one of the initial contingent of troops returning from Vietnam as a part of the troop reduction in that war-torn nation.
Waiting and watching for his arrival were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Naccarato of Salida, and younger brother, Tim.
Tom, like the rest of the returning soldiers, had been too busy with parades and processions in Tacoma and Seattle to really stop and think about being on home soil.
The family ate breakfast at Stapleton, rounding out just enough time for the sun to be rising as they emerged.
“I looked to the west and saw those great big beautiful mountains,” Tom said, “and was it a welcome sight.”
