The Salida Mail, Feb. 24, 1920:
The certificate issued by the French government to the families or nearest kin of those who were killed or died in France, were presented Sunday morning at the regular services of the Presbyterian church.
The Rev. Harold L. Forde gave a fitting address and Miss Catherine Panton sang, “Flanders Field.” The certificates were presented by Lieutenant Neil Davenport at the close of the services.
They were presented to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lines, parents of Ray Lines who was killed in action, Mrs. Laura Marymee, wife of Oliver Merrymee who died of illness
Fadley Glasscock, whose brother was in the medical department died of the flu.
There was also a certificate for Mrs. Latham of Howard, whose son died of the flu.
