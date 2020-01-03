The Salida Mail, Jan. 2, 1920
R.W. Bruner of Alder was in Salida Wednesday on business. Mr. Bruner says Poncha Pass is open and is in good shape for travel.
Most people on either side of the pass apparently do not know that the commissioners of Chaffee and Saguache counties agreed to keep the pass open this year and have employed a man with team to drag the snow and keep the road in condition. This will be continued so long as the roads in Saguache county are fit for travel but if the valley should become snowbound as it was last year, the work on the pass will be discontinued.
The commissioners of this conty and Lake county also have planned to keep the road open between Salidda and Leadville and a man is stationed on the pass for the winter
