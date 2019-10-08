The Mountain Mail, Oct. 10, 1994:
“The information highway will change the way of doing business in Colorado,” says Colorado Lt. Gov. Sam Cassidy.
Telecommunications capabilities are crucial to rural Colorado, Cassidy said. He urged local business people who use telecommunications to become involved as a group and gather information to present U.S. West showing the need for telecommunications in the area.
Telecommunication networks are critical if the area is to participate in distance education programs, many sophisticated business operations and medical services.
