The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 24, 1945:
Pfc. Harry J. Glivar has been given a citation for the Bronze Star Medal because of bravery in action. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Glivar and was born and reared in Salida, but he was working for the Rio Grande railroad at Soldier Summit, Utah when he entered the army in July, 1942.
Pfc. Glivar is one of five brothers in the army. John, Matt and Harry are serving in the Atlantic area, and Carl and Frank in the Pacific area.
Given the mission of escorting prisoners to a command post, Private Glivar fearlessly crossed terrain under enemy observation and fire and accomplished the dangerous assignment. Private Glivar’s courage and devotion to duty permit the highest praise. Residence at enlistment, Soldier Summit, Utah.
