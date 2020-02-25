The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1970:
Frank Roberts, Salida, and Olin Nichols, Cañon City, were awarded certificates for producing over 500 pounds of butter fat during 1969. Starbuck Dairy, Hugh Thomas and the Colorado State Reformatory all received 450 pound certificates. Only 24 herds in Colorado produced over 500 and 70 over 450. The awards were made at the Annual Upper Arkansas Valley Dairy Association meeting Tuesday.
