The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 3, 1945:
The city council is installing electricity at Poncha Hot Springs. A line is being run by the Public Service company and the city will wire the residences, bathhouses and four of the cabins.
The resort has become popular with organizations for annual camping and a more modern system lighting was required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.