The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1969: Academic education at Colorado State Reformatory was the subject discussed before the Salida Rotary Club at its regular meeting Monday. Scott Funston, Supervisor of Academic Education at the institution, provided the information program.
Funston stated to Rotarians that the objective of this phase of activity at the reformatory was raising the educational level of those inmates involved in the program.
He said the average age of participating inmates is 22.5 years, the average I.Q. level is 90, average education level is 9 years and 8 months, and average term is 16 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.