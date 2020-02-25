The Mountain Mail, Feb. 24, 1995:
The 10th annual Monarch Ski Patrol Party is tonight beginning at 8 p.m. at the Victoria Tavern. Tickets are $7 in advance from any Monarch patroller, $8 at the door. Live music provided by the Hillbilly Hellcats. Party’s theme is “Beach Bash,” so dress in summer clothing and prepare to compete in “worst tan” contest. No smoking night.
