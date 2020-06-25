The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1880:
If you are bound for the Gunnison, take the Marshall Pass Road. This route is now open and is by sixty-seven miles the shortest road to Gunnison City, Pitkin, Ruby Camp, Virginia City, Hillerton, Gothic, Crested Butte and all other points in Gunnison Country.
It is only 65 miles from South Arkansas to Gunnison City. This is also the most direct route to Lake City, Ouray, San Miguel and all points in the San Juan Country.
Ship your freight in care of forwarding houses at South Arkansas and then avoid tedious delays that are caused by sending by other routes. – Otto Mears.
