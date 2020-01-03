The Mountain Mail, Jan. 2, 1970:
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to keep more accurate records of your spending in order that when next year’s income tax form comes around you’ll be ready? If so, here are a few suggestions.
Be realistic in your system. Keep records of your spending accurately. Keep in mind that your budgeting system may be an “upside down” budget. In this case you pay for the things you want first then take care of necessities. Whatever the case, keep track of expenditures on a regular basis.
Keep your records simple. A family spending plan need not look like the government ledgers. A very simple set of records can be very effective.
If accurate records of family spending are kept then it will be easier for a family to figure their income tax forms.
