The Salida Mail, June 25, 1920:
C.E. Taylor of the Forestry Service and J.M. Cuenin, forest supervisor, spent several days at Monarch this week making a camping ground for tourists in Monarch Park, two miles above that town.
The park is well shaded and contains a spring which will be in demand, not only by the campers but by those who wish to replenish their water supply for their cars to cool off the engine.
They erected a shelter cabin and a fire place. Two more fire places will be built.
