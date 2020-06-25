The Salida Daily Mail, June 25, 1945:
The D & R G W Hospital Association has purchased the office building of Dr. G.W. Larimer and Dr. C. Rex Fuller at First and C streets, and will convert it into a home for nurses.
The building will be vacated by Aug. 1 when alterations will be commenced. The house is the former Charles Henkle home.
The Nurses Home, which was badly damaged by fire last year, is being torn down.
Dr. Fuller has rented a downstairs apartment in the former Thomas Teller home, 232 East First Street, where he will establish his office. The building is owned by Harold R. Koster.
Dr. Larimer has not yet selected a new location for his office.
