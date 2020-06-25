The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1970:
Many people in Salida will be surprised beginning Saturday when a teenager knocks at their door asking where they want their house number.
The Salida High School Student Council decided at a Wednesday evening meeting to begin a community project of painting house numbers on Salida residences.
According to Eddie Smith, president of the student council, the young people will start Saturday from Highway 50 and work towards the downtown area.
The members of the SHS student council will be working on their free time, and secretary Chris Post will keep track of the areas to be painted.
