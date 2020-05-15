The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1995:
The Great Strides walk for Cystic Fibrosis Saturday raised $6,533, and that is just the preliminary count.
“We still have more money coming in,” said Patti Bondurant, one of the organizers.
About 100 people participated in the walk, which began at the First Presbyterian Church on the Salida Trail System. City Councilman Dennis Daley was assisted by Jessi Bondurant, 7, and Johnathan Skinner, 11, in cutting the ribbon, officially opening the Great Strides walk. Both children have Cystic Fibrosis, and will indirectly benefit from the funds that were raised.
The money is sent to the national foundation to help fund research on the disease.
Bank One was the sponsor for the three-mile walk.
(0) comments
