The Mountain Mail, Jan. 3, 1995:
The work of goldsmith Jerry Scavezze, Poncha Springs, will be shown in the National Invitational Valentine Jewelry Show, Jan. 13-Feb. 18 at the Sheila Nussbaum Gallery, Millburn, New Jersey.
Scavezze is among 26 national and international artists who will be participating in the show. Intrigued by form and shape, Scavezze says about his work, “the reflection of light off of the curved surfaces contributes to the feeling of motion as does the physical movement of the piece on the body.”
This is the thirteenth year for the National Invitational Valentine Jewelry Show
