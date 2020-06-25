The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1995:
The Third Annual Art Walk in historic downtown Salida attracted a crowd of locals and visitors Saturday evening as 30 galleries and shops opened their doors.
Art displays included painting, ceramics, drawing, sculpture, jewelry, fabric art and a variety of other mediums.
