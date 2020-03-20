The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1995:
Spartan baseball picked up right where they left off last year, slaughtering Cotopaxi 12-4 in four and a half innings.
“We had no errors in the field, which I think is the most important thing,” coach Dwight Lundstrom said. “There were a few hesitations on the bases, but they’ll get into it as the season goes on and they get used to my running style.”
The Cotopaxi game was a scrimmage and will not count toward the regular season schedule for the Spartans.
