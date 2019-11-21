The Salida Mail, Nov. 21, 1919:
The well-known Doctor mine on Spring Creek is changing hands this week, or rather the owners are taking charge after the expiration of the five-year lease which has been held by Frank Hohiesel and his associates, Messers. Wolfe, Gilbert and Runtz of Aspen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.