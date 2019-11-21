The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 22, 1944:
C.H. Kelleher, manager of the Public Service company in Chaffee and Saguache counties, received word from Denver today that his company has contributed to the Chaffee county and Saguache county bond drives.
The company bought seven-eighths percent treasury certificates of indebtedness of series H, 1945, amounting to $11,000.
Chaffee county was credited with $8,000 and Saguache county $3,000.
