The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1969:
This Saturday will mark the date for the annual Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce banquet. The annual affair will be held in the basement of the Elks Lodge 808, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $3.25 per person.
The high point of the entire evening will be the presentation of the award for the outstanding citizen of the Salida community.
The banquet will be the final appearance in official capacity of the 1968 chamber president, Ernie Atchison, and five other directors who have reached the end of their two-year terms.
