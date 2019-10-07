The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1919:
Ed Logan, Homer Stanley and S.B. Watson spent deer week near Cotopaxi. Logan shot a big one but he was the only deer seen in that part of the country by the hunters – except one. Watson saw something that looked like a log but it was so curious that he could not restrain from asking Stanley:
“What is that lying over there?’
In an instant the buck had bounded fifteen feet into the air and was out of range before Watson could raise his gun.
“The next time,” said Stanley, “I will aim and then ask questions or I will take field glasses with me.”
