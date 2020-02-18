The Salida Mail, Feb. 17, 1920:
Six of the boys who were caught last week and charged with breaking seals on boxcars and helping themselves to some of the contents and breaking into the Cruther Plimton Wholesale house and Albright and Williams grocery store were given a hearing this morning in the juvenile court before Judge Newitt.
They were paroled on good behavior.
