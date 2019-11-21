The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1994:
After eight years of playing baseball in Buena Vista, 14-year old Bryan Green has decided to take his show on the road.
Green will travel to China next August to play ball with other American youngsters on an international ambassador team if he is able to raise the $4,000 needed for the trip.
He had a choice of locations in which to play after qualifying for the team Oct. 21, and he chose China because “I’ve never been there and I think it will be a great experience,” he said.
The program that will send him to China is based in Florida and called the East-West Ambassadors. It’s geared around peaceful, diplomatic trips on which the ball-playing youth of America can play against the best from around the world. The motto of the organization is “changing the world, one baseball player at a time.”
The most awesome thing to Bryan, however, is the fact that his uniform will say “USA” across the front. It’s not an Olympic team, or a team sponsored by the Olympics, but he said just representing his country gives him the chills.
