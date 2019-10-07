The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 7, 1944:
The Germans are reported evacuating Greece and the Aegean Islands under a merciless attack by sea and air British invasion forces swarmed ashore on many islands and occupied the whole of the Peleponnesus and swept down toward Athens.
British cruisers, destroyers and one aircraft carrier bombarded islands still held by the enemy.
German transports, attempting to evacuate the troops under cover of low flying clouds, were mercilessly hammered by the warships.
In addition to many Aegean islands, it was reported that Rhodes, German mighty stronghold in the Dodecanese Islands was reported to have fallen.
