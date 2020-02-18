The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1970:
Salida Rotarians and their ladies met Monday evening for a dinner and social hour affair with a short business meeting included.
President Paul Smith reported to the club that the playground equipment for parks in Salida is ready for erection, once the frost line lowers to allow for proper installation of concrete bases.
This is the equipment constructed by the Jaycees and inmates at Colorado State Reformatory with funds for Rotary and Sertoma Clubs of Salida. On the open market, the equipment would cost approximately $3,000. By construction at the reformatory, the project cost is about $700.
