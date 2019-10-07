The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1969:
Just over three weeks from today, the ghosts and goblins will be out in force in Salida.
And — Thursday, the Salida Police Department will be making its annual fund drive seeking aid in its Halloween Party.
Each year, Police Chief Harry Cable, along with the men in his department, receive assistance from city businessmen in providing treats for the youngsters at the end of the parade down F Street.
In past years, this program has proved to be a deterrent to vandalism during the evening hours in Salida and always receives fine cooperation from the business community.
