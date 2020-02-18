The Mountain Mail, Feb. 17, 1995:
The Mountain Mail recently entered the world of electronic photography.
For the past three weeks staff members have been using scanners to produce nearly all photos published in The Mail and in other Arkansas Valley Publishing newspapers in Leadville, Buena Vista and Park County: The Herald Democrat, The Chaffee County Times and The Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
“We are really pleased with how our new equipment is working,” said Merle Baranczyk, Mail editor and publisher. Baranczyk said scanned photos offer the advantages of cost savings since expensive photo paper and processing chemicals are eliminated or greatly reduced.
“I’m very proud of our crew,” Baranczyk said.
“They were eager to get into this new area and try it out. They learned the process using manuals provided by equipment and software vendors, experimented with the software and, in short order, put the system into operation.”
