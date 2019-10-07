The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1994:
Hollywood came to Leadville Sept. 29 in the form of action star Steven Seagal.
Seagal and his film crew were shooting a scene from his new movie “Under Seige II, Dark Territory” at the Leadville Airport.
The movie entourage quietly came into Leadville early in the morning setting up at the airport. By the end of the day, it seemed everyone knew about the movie shoot.
“This scene is such a pivotal scene in the movie there is no way it’ll be cut out.”
