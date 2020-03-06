The Mountain Mail, March 6, 1995:
Salida Youth Soccer Association would like to invite all of Salida’s youth to come out and play. Youth soccer is a recreational program, which means that every player will play and be respected by coaches and teammates..
Players will be instructed on skills, techniques and tactics.
The primary goal for the Association is for the children to have fun and to realize their personal potential. The group’s ambition is to provide a positive experience for every player.
