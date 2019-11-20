The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1994:
As the holiday gift buying season begins, check out our local businesses; you’ll find some great buys here locally and find items uniquely special to the town or county.
The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce ornament is one. The ornament collector series began in 1992 with a new ornament created each year since.
Ornaments can be purchased from the following chamber member locations: American Traditions & Fine Art, At Home, Country Bounty, Gift Connection, Mama D’s, Prospector Rock Shop, Wal-Mart and Waggeners Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.