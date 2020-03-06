The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1970:
The International Ski Racers Association IRSA announced today the Lange Co. will sponsor a $50,000 cup race at Vail, Colo., March 18-21, expected to draw the “world’s best professional ski racers.”
The association said the Lange Cup will be the third professional race of the season for the newly formed IRSA. Other races were held in La Clusaz, France and Verbier, Switzerland.
The association said skiiers expected to compete include Billy Kidd of the United States who recently won a gold medal in the world championship at Val Gardea, Italy; Egon Zimmerman, a gold medalist in the 1964 Olympics at Innsbruck; and Guy Perillat, a slalom specialist, formerly on the French National Team.
The racers will run both slalom and giant slalom courses with a dual slalom final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.