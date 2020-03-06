The Salida Daily Mail, March 6, 1945:
Harold Fuller 23, of Raton, N.M., formerly of Salida, was killed in action in France on Dec. 13, according to word received by his grandmother, Mrs. Joe Fuller of Salida. He is survived by his wife, who is now with relatives in Wichita, Kans, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fuller of Raton, N.M. and three sisters.
Harold was in the service a year and had been overseas three months.
He had previously been reported missing on Nov. 8.
