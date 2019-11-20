The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1969:
An article in “Education Colorado,” a publication of the Colorado Department of Education, concerning a joint effort of the high school and the local radio station in broadcasting the student bulletin every morning appeared in the November 18 issue, according to Charles Melien, principal of Salida High School.
The article explains that the daily bulletin of the high school is broadcast over KVRH to the community-at-large at the same time it is read over the public address system for the students. Thus, the potential listening audience could number nearly 8,000 in addition to the 500 high school students.
The high school staff has made the venture an educational experience for many students by selecting a different student every week to read the bulletin.
