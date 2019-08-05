The Salida Record, Aug. 8, 1919:
When John Askounis refused to respect the order of Denny Theotokatos to keep out of the Colorado Candy Store in lower F Street, of which Theotokatos owns half interest, Theotokatos drew a knife and stabbed Askounis twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the neck, a little over the left collarbone, and Christ Theotokatos, brother of Denny, fired three shots at Askounis.
The trouble originated when Askounis visited the store quite frequently, and Theotokatos resented the attention he paid to the young lady clerk. The latter ordered Askounis out. Trouble started then, but friends separated them.
