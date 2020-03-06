The Salida Mail, March 5, 1920:
Ray Lines Post No. 64 of the American Legion will hold its next meeting in the Elks’ Home Wednesday, March 10 at which time ex-soldiers will have an opportunity to be informed as to the merits of war risk insurance, compensation, disabilities, etc. In addition to the routine meeting, United States Health Officers will be guests of the local post, purposely to enlighten all ex-soldiers. Members are earnestly urged to be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.