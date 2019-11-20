The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 20, 1944:
The Poncha Springs Grange met Thursday night at the Poncha Spings schoolhouse with a large number of members attending.
It was decided that Poncha Springs Grange compete in the 6th War Loan drive with the Buena Vista Grange and also compete in the State Grange contest for which the prize will be a registered Red Angus heifer. It will be given by J.E. Barbery, owner of the Angustorra Ranch at Steamboat Springs. In the county a $25 bond will be the prize.
