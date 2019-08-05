The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1969:
We liked to have laughed ourselves silly when we first learned the grocerman was hoping to sell water in No. 2 cans like peas, corn, etc. and now we will probably laugh ourselves to death with the news that “air” is also available in cans.
Yes, we thought it “very funny” when we learned about the water, for we couldn’t imagine who would pay for something that is almost always free, so we aren’t laughing at the idea of air in cans just because we don’t know who is stupid enough to buy it, for we have come to the point where we buy and use the canned water almost daily now in several printing processes.
Air is available in cans, to date, at least, only on special order; comes in an aerosol can and is guaranteed pure. Primary use is in the cleaning of negatives.
