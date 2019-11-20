The Salida Mail, Nov. 21, 1919:
A story appearing in the current number of Boy’s Life, the official magazine of the Boy Scouts, is from the pen of the Rev. Denzil C. Lees, pastor of the Church of the Ascension. The story is called “The White Arab” and relates to the intrigues of the Arabs against the men of white blood.
Mr. Lees spent many years in the Orient and he is familiar with the Arab character and customs. The story is entertainingly written and full of action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.