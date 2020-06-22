The Salida Daily Mail, June 22, 1945:
Pfc. Wilbur H. Waggoner, son of Mrs. Lula B. Waggoner, formerly of Howard, has been liberated from a German Prison Camp. He was reported missing in action in December. The family later received a card from him saying he was a prisoner of war in Germany and had enjoyed Christmas.
